Amazon Big Spring Sale on Haircare & Skincare

Make dull skin and dry hair a thing of the past! It’s time to upgrade your beauty routine so you’ll be feeling like your best self this spring.

Whether you’re looking for a collagen-boosting moisturizer or a hair styler that’ll give you salon-quality results, we’ve got everything you need for your very own glow up!

And, with these must-have products, you’ll never even have to leave the house for expensive treatments -- Amazon will deliver it all right to your door.

The SKIMI Multi-Function Hot Air Styler can do it all!

With this all-in-one device, you’ll simplify your hair routine while also getting salon-quality results. Thanks to powerful airflow and high-speed drying technology, your hair will be smooth, shiny, and frizz-free in just minutes. Then, use the attachments to straighten, curl or volumize – all without extreme heat!

One customer raved: “The SKIMI Hair Dryer Brush has completely transformed my hair routine! It dries my thick hair in half the time of a traditional blow dryer, leaving it smooth, shiny, and frizz-free. The lightweight design is easy to handle, and the multiple heat and speed settings allow for customizable styling. Whether I want volume or sleekness, this tool delivers great results.”

Take your skincare routine to the next level with the INIA Red Light Therapy Mask.

This anti-aging device uses Near-Infrared Red Light technology and 272 medical-grade LEDs to boost collagen production and firm skin while also reducing fine lines and wrinkles. And without any wires, it can be used anywhere, anytime -- working to give you smooth, youthfully elastic skin even when you’re on the go.

“I cannot rave enough about the Red Light Therapy Mask -- it’s truly been a game-changer in my skincare routine! From the moment I tried it, I was blown away by how comfortable and easy it is to use. The cordless, portable design is so convenient, especially with the magnetic wireless battery and two interchangeable batteries, allowing me to keep using it without worrying about charging in the middle of my session,” one customer wrote.

Get a salon-quality facial right at home with the NuDerma Clinical Skin Therapy Wand.

This clinical-grade skin therapy device provides the skin boosting anti-aging benefits of Neon and the skin-balancing power of Argon in one universal delivery system. With six different fusion applicators, it works synergistically to energize and oxygenate the skin at the cellular level -- leaving you with beautiful, radiant skin.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “The NuDerma Clinical Skin Therapy Wand is a game changer! After a few weeks of use, I’ve noticed a huge improvement in my skin’s texture and clarity. It helps reduce blemishes, fine lines, and even improves circulation. The different attachments make it versatile for various skin concerns. It’s easy to use, and I love how refreshed my skin feels after each session. Highly recommend for anyone looking for an at-home skincare boost!”

Nourish your skin with the True Botanicals Collagen Boosting Essentials Set.

This three-piece collection comes with the brand’s Chebula Active Serum, Chebula Eyepatches and Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm. The balm works to clear away dirt and makeup without stripping moisture from your skin and uses turmeric and ginger root to restore radiance. Meanwhile, the serum and eye patches are proven to optimize your skin’s natural collagen levels while fighting the five signs of aging.

“I’ve used many products over the years and this is the one that actually delivered!” one happy customer wrote in a review.

Leave shaving behind with the Braun Silk-épil 7 Epilator.

This hair removal device will keep your skin salon-smooth for up to a month and can be used right from the comfort of your own home -- even in the bath! It can capture more hair than ever before, using MicroGrip tweezer technology that’s capable of reaching hairs as short as 0.5mm. The epilator set also includes an exfoliation brush to help prevent ingrown hairs, and a trimmer for sensitive areas like the bikini line.

One customer shared: “I had never used an epilator before this year. This is a nice model that is very easy to use. It is a bit more intense than using a shaver, but the results last longer. It works great and gets basically everything on the first pass. Comes with a shaving head as well for areas you want to just. I'm very happy with the results and have started using this more than my shavers.”

Rejuvenate your skin while you catch some z’s with the IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream.

This overnight moisturizer is infused with hyaluronic acid, adenosine and ceramide and works when skin’s natural rejuvenation cycle peaks for younger-looking results. After just one night, you’ll wake up to hydrated, revitalized skin that feels smoother and more supple. As time goes on, it works to visibly improve the top five signs of aging skin: fine lines, wrinkles, dryness, dullness and loss of firmness.

“I love this product! I use this product nightly and can tell the difference when I wake up. My skin texture is better and the overall appearance of my pores are less noticeable. Also I have breakout prone skin and I haven’t had any issues. This product absorbs into the skin and leaves it plump and hydrated. The smell is also very relaxing before bed,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

Give your eyes a refresh with the NEOSTRATA SKIN ACTIVE Intensive Eye Therapy.

This anti-aging eye treatment uses a blend of MicroDiPeptide²²⁹ Technology for lifting and firming as well as NeoGlucosamine and Bakuchiol to visibly volumize the look of the total eye area. With just a few weeks of use, you’ll see improvements across the signs of aging including sagging, crow’s feet, fine lines, under-eye wrinkles, puffiness and discoloration.

“Being in the beauty field I love a good product. This does not disappoint! I have bought multiple times and can’t live without it. It’s my go to eye cream…Depuffs eyes and keeps skin around eyes hydrated and firm,” a happy reviewer shared.

Revive your hair between washes with the divi Dry Shampoo Spray.

It was formulated to absorb oil and sweat without leaving heavy, scalp-disrupting product buildup behind that can disrupt your scalp’s barrier. It’ll leave your locks feeling refreshed and will nourish your scalp over time for fuller, thicker-looking hair. Plus, it’s crafted with safe ingredients, free of harmful chemicals like benzene, talc, butane and propane.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “Divi Dry Shampoo is hands-down one of the best I’ve tried! It instantly refreshes my hair without leaving that chalky white residue that some other dry shampoos do. The scent is light, clean, and super refreshing -- it makes my hair smell like I just stepped out of the shower. It gives a nice boost of volume too, which is a huge plus on those in-between wash days. I also love that it doesn’t weigh my hair down or feel sticky.”

If you’re struggling with hair loss, the Keranique Hair Regrowth Treatment is for you.

This formulation contains Minoxidil, the only FDA-approved and clinically proven non-prescription ingredient to regrow women’s hair and revitalize hair follicles. It works to stimulate hair regrowth by reactivating follicles and extending the growth cycle of hair, leaving you with thicker-looking hair.

One five-star reviewer shared: “A couple of years ago my hair started thinning drastically due to medication and menopause. I bought Keranique Hair Regrowth Treatment, hoping it would regrow my hair, and I’m happy to say it did. About 3 months into using the product, my husband said he could see a bunch of baby hairs growing where I had bald spots. I can't tell you how thrilled I was, (and still am). Keranique Hair Regrowth Treatment is a game-changer.”

Sculpt and depuff with the PMD Beauty Gua Sha!

Crafted from calming rose quartz, this modern twist on an ancient beauty ritual helps give your complexion a revitalized glow. Simply use the Gua Sha to gently massage your face, neck, and décolleté -- and see how enhancing lymphatic drainage will give you a smoother, more relaxed appearance. Plus, this set also includes the Daily Cell Regeneration starter kit to enhance your skincare routine.

