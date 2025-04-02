TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The ground is thawed and now is your time to roll up those sleeves and get to work seeding your Spring gardens with these great deals!

We've got all the goods to get you composting, tilling and planting ... and with the aprons, gloves and trays you'll stay clean while you're doing it!

Make the most out of your planting with these gardening must-haves from Amazon!

Add nutrients to your garden with a Miracle-Gro Dual Chamber Compost Tumbler !

Turn all your organic food scraps from the kitchen into a garden boosting compost with this easy to use tumbler ... simply toss in that uneaten food and yard waste to make a nutrient rich fertilizer to give your sprouts a big boost thing planting season.

One happy customer wrote: "So far, so good. Not terribly difficult to assemble and seems pretty sturdy. I’ve filled one side and the other side is about 1/4 full and it doesn’t wobble or anything. Well packaged and only a screwdriver is needed to put it together."

Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears - https://amzn.to/4bJBhZn

All the pruning power you could ask for in the palm of your hands ... with these super sharp Fiskar pruners you'll be making easy work of those dead branches and bringing life back to your landscaping with cutting precision.

One clipping customer wrote: "I already own a pair of Fiskars PowerArc scissors that have performed consistently well for me throughout the years so when my pruners broke I decided to try the brand. I bought this pair simply because as it turns out, they were the #1 best seller and the price. I couldn’t be happier!"

Say goodbye to weeds with the Stirrup Hoe and Cultivator Garden Tool!

Get below the root of your gardening problems with this handy hoe and scraper tool that easily gets under hard packed soil to remove those annoying weeds and unwanted growth in your garden. The telescoping pole and steel blade make this heavy duty tool a must-have for any garden enthusiast.

One verified reviewer wrote: "The length of the pole is perfect. I don’t have to do a lot of bending (because of my back). It’s made of very sturdy material and works perfectly!! I’m very glad I bought this!!"

Get a grip on work with the Garden Tools 3-Piece Garden Tool Set!

This handy little three piece set is going to have all your bases covered as you break ground this spring in all your potting plans. Use the cultivator to breakup tighly packed soil and remove roots and other waste ... then use the two trowels to make way for all your plant plans. Did we mention there is a convenient ruler to test the depth of your planting?!

One five star review said: "The tools are nice and sturdy, no rust, and perform well for digging, cutting, and general gardening tasks. Great price for all your gardening needs."

Keep it clean with the Repotting Mat for Indoor Plant Transplanting and Mess Control!

Start your spring garden off right by staying clean and organized with a waterproof potting tray for a mess free space as you sow your spring seeds! You can unspan the brass buckles for a lay flat surface you can easily wipe down and store until your next potting plans.

One mat fan wrote: "Simple but amazingly useful. Corners snap together and make a large tray. Great for repotting plants or watering orchids. When you're done, it cleans up easily in the sink. Can't tell you how useful this is!"

Protect your paws with the NoCry Reinforced Bamboo Gardening Gloves!

Get proverbial hands dity this spring while keeps your literal hands clean and safe while you tackle your potting plans hands first! The bamboo gloves let your hands breathe while working hard ... and the latex foam coating protects your hands from the elements.

A glove-lover wrote: "I recently had the pleasure of trying out the NoCry Reinforced Bamboo Gardening Gloves, and I must say, I'm thoroughly impressed. I've tried my fair share of gloves, but these stand out for their exceptional comfort, durability, and eco-friendly materials."

Stay comfortable while you work with a Wider Garden Kneeler and Seat!

TEXTDon't let this garden season break your back ... get down to the ground with ease by supporting yourself in those easy to injure pain points like your back and knees with this super useful seat and kneeler. The pockets on the side will keep those must-have tools within arm's reach and the gripped handles will help you up on your feet with let discomfort.

One five star reviewer wrote: "I have come to like this little stool/kneeler. My knees are weaker than I would like, so it lets me do something on the ground, and then get up again. It also works as a nice sitting stool in my garage. I would not use it as a step stool. But, it is great as a kneeler."

Throw shade with this Double Weaved Hard Shell Shade Hat!

While the sun is great for getting those garden's growing, it's always best to protect yourself from harmful rays ... and this ultra wide brim straw hat is the perfect tool to keep your self cool and protected this season. The adjustable drawstring keeps it firmly in place and the woven fibers help your head breath in the spring sun.

One happy hat lover wrote: Great sturdy hat for sun protection. I wearing this while I’m riding and training horses, gardening, and working outside."

Star your seeds off right with the GROWNEER 72 Cells Peat Pots Seed Starter Trays!

Getting your seeds to sprout is a snap with these terrific little starter trays ... you simply start each pod with nutrient rich soil and a seed of your choosing and water as you watch the growth take place. The 100 percent biodegradable pots can be cot and placed directly into the ground to reduce the risk of transplant shock, and they even included some small labels to keep your planting in order!

One green-thumb reviewer wrote: "I love these little things! Theyre so nice. Theyre sturdy enough not to warp too much with watering, but thin enough to tear through if you dont want to disturb the seedlings."

Keep your clothes tidy with the Esschert Design Unisex Adult Gardening Aprons!

Keep your soil in your flower beds ... not on your clothes with this durable canvas gardening apron ... complete with deep pockets for all your Earthy essentials and adjustable neck and waste straps to fit every shape.

One happy customer wrote: "Like having another set of hands to hold your gardening implements. It is super sturdy and serves to keep you clean. Could not ask for a better gardening apron."

