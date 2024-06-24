Kiehl's Skincare Beauty Products: Pamper Yourself

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You can only hope you'll be as relevant at 173 years old ... that's right good ol' Kiehl's has been around since 1851.

So they know a thing or two about aging ... or rather how to outrun the clock.

Check out these 10 skincare essentials ... and may you stay forever young, as The Bard says.

This is the ultimate answer to deep skin hydration ... Kiehls Ultra Facial Cream.

The brand says this product gets your skin feeling "softer and smoother" with their long-lasting formula that absorbs fast and deep.

And verified buyers on Amazon have almost unanimously declared this to be true ... with one five star reviewer gushing:

"Kiehl's is so tried and true. I wanted a new moisturizer and I Googled it, and it came up with about 100 moisturizers. But I picked this one because Kiehl's has never been a bad idea. They always come through with a great product for the money. This moisturizer is a great everyday moisturizer. Not too heavy and definitely not too light."

Get rid of those pesky bumps with Kiehl's exclusive "liquid patch" tech, an acne-clearing spot treatment that actually creates a breathable seal ... and layers "seamlessly with sunscreen and under makeup."

Verified Amazon buyers swear Kiehl's Truly Targeted Acne-Clearing Pimple Patch is the real deal.

With one five star reviewer noting: "This 2% salicylic acid formula worked very well to stop a new pimple from becoming unsightly and didn't irritate my sensitive skin. I used it on one spot the other night after cleansing my face and I had no irritation or redness from the formula. I like the glass eyedropper that let me put just one drop exactly where it was needed."

Revive your tired peepers with Kiehl's Avocado Eye Treatment, which deeply hydrates and rejuvenates.

The formula includes avocado oil and caffeine to smooth puffy, tired eyes and keeps you looking fresh.

As one five star reviewer gushed: "I bought this based on a recommendation and I've been very happy with the softness and slight glow it provides my undereyes. When I'm not wearing makeup, I pat it in a few additional times throughout the day. I fall into the aging skin arena and lean on the drier side, so I tend to add other moisture products throughout the day as well."

The brand says their Kiehl's Facial Fuel Moisturizer for men "awakens dull and fatigued skin" and "leaves your face feeling refreshed and hydrated thanks to the Vitamin C and E-enriched formula."

As one satisfied spouse said in a five star review: "I got this on a whim for my husband and it is now a staple in his skin care routine. His skin looks fantastic and he always makes sure he has it whether at home or on business trips. Totally worth the price."

Kiehl's Better Screen UV Serum is a lightweight SPF 50+ sunscreen serum.

The serum uses collagen peptide in an effort to deter sun damage and is suitable for "all skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin."

One five star reviewer said: "This cream is light moisturizing and it hydrates plus it's a sun screen my face thanked me for getting this product".

While another noted: "It takes just a small amount to cover my face and goes on easily. I highly recommends this product."

Wash your face ... just like your mama told you with Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser.

The brand says their specially formulated gentle foaming cleanser "removes dirt and debris for a smoother and cleaner-looking complexion" and doesn't dry out the skin.

And many an Amazon buyer seems to agree, as this five star review gushed: "I've used all kinds of facial cleansers and none of them have worked for me as well as this. It cleans my skin without drying it out. If you have sensitive skin like me, you should give this a try."

Kiehl's Powerful-Strength 12.5% Vitamin C Serum claims to reduce lines to keep you lookin' ... well, forever young.

They say their "potent Vitamin C serum formulated with 12.5% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid visibly diminishes fine lines in just 2 weeks" of use. They also claim their "Pure Vitamin C penetrates skin's deeper surface layers and remains effective in skin for up to 6 days."

And many a verified Amazon customer seems to have experienced many of these benefits.

As one five star reviewer claimed: "Kiehl's [...] stands out for many reasons. Its silky texture is a pleasure to use, and it boasts one of the highest concentrations of L-ascorbic acid—a hard-to-beat 12.5%! This is the gold standard for vitamin C in skincare, known for its potency and efficacy. My skin absolutely loves it. Regular use has visibly faded sun spots and smoothed out fine lines around my eyes and on my neck."

Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Serum claims to brighten discolored areas.

The brand says their formula acts as a "dark spot corrector and brightening serum that helps visibly reduce dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and post-acne marks." They further say that they've "tested on all ethnicities and is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin," saying the product is "Paraben-free, mineral oil-free, and dye-free."

One verified purchaser gushed on Amazon: "I live in the sunny desert and I have had terrible pigmentation on my forearms and hands. Age or sun spots they are often called. I had them removed by laser for hundreds of dollars and they came right back. This stuff is amazing. Had a sample and bought the real deal. It’s been about a month and the reduction in pigmentation is unbelievable. Even my dermatologist noticed. Great product! I use it right out of the shower and at night before bed."

Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Daily Re-Texturizing Triple Acid Peel Serum claims to help smooth out your skin.

They say their formula offers a gentle "facial peel specifically formulated with AHA, BHA and PHA to help reduce the appearance of pores, smooth skin texture, and boost radiance."

Kiehl's also says you can use the product on a daily basis ... and in the morning and evening.

OK we talked about staying forever young ... and this Kiehl's Daily Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Facial Serum has that claim right in the product name

The brand says their "effective and intensive anti-aging and anti-wrinkle face serum" fights signs of aging and smooths out your skin to "promote a firm and youthful complexion."

Many a satisfied Amazon reviewer seems to believe in the power of this product.