Save $24 On This Powerful AquaSonic Water Flosser

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Everyone wants the kind of smile that brightens a room, but if you don't put in consistent effort to clean those teeth, things can get ugly in a hurry. Avoid a diminished smile and pricey dental bills by taking a proactive approach with a proven (and low-cost) solution.

For a limited time, the cordless AquaSonic Water Flosser is on sale for only $34.99 (reg. $59) with no coupon necessary. That's more than 40-percent savings on a product that's primed to upgrade your self-care plan.

This AquaSonic flosser is designed to consistently and safely clean your mouth by eliminating plaque, removing or reducing stains and preventing the potential for bad-smelling breath. The device is clinically proven to reduce average flossing time by 90 percent, while promoting gum health that's vital for long-term mouth care.

Cordless and rechargeable, this water flosser features five specialized jet tips: two standard, one periodontal, one orthodontic and one tongue scraper. A 360-degree rotating nozzle is ideal for dealing with issues brought on by braces or tightly compacted teeth, while there are three modes to choose from depending on the intensity required.