Hali'a Beamer Hottest Shots To Celebrate Her 20th Birthday

Hali'a Beamer's always bringing the heat to the beaches ... warming up the surf and sand in her tiny bikinis -- and, we've compiled all of her hottest shots to celebrate her 20th birthday.

The social media influencer with more than 875K followers is a regular in tropical locales ... and, she's got a whole bunch of swimwear to choose from whenever she travels.

Check out this red thong-style bikini number ... a single strip of cloth covers her chest and it appears her backside's basically hanging out in the small bottoms.

While she's standing in several of the pics, she's not above taking a knee on the beach ... staring deeply into the camera while resting in the shallow ocean water.

Hali'a gained fame in the early years of TikTok -- back when it was known as musical.ly ... lip-syncing to popular songs by artists like Ariana Grande and Snoop Dogg.