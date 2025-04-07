Georgia Golfers Killed By Tree During Violent Storm On Course

A pair of golfers tragically lost their lives on a course on Sunday ... after officials say they were crushed by a tree during a violent storm.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed to TMZ Sports on Monday that Matthew Terrell Collins Sr. and his son, Matthew Terrell Collins Jr., died while out at the Bull Creek Golf Course in Columbus.

Bryan tells us the father-son duo had been in a cart when a severe storm rolled through. He said they sought cover underneath a tree ... but, sadly, it snapped amid strong winds and torrential rain and fell on them. Bryan stated the two were killed "instantly."

Matthew Sr. was 58 years old. Matthew Jr. was just 29.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said in a statement on X on Sunday night he was heartbroken over their passing.

"Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by the tragic deaths of two Georgians in Muscogee County today as a result of the severe weather," he wrote. "We ask that you join us in keeping their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, along with all those responding to storm damage."