Cate Blanchett Says She's Serious About Ending Her Acting Career

Cate Blanchett says she ain't joking about giving up acting after a super successful, three decade-plus career.

In a recent interview with "The Standard," the two-time Oscar winning actress says her family rolls their eyes whenever she floats the idea of moving on from making movies.

But, Cate insists she's dead serious about throwing in the towel, because there are a lot of things she still wants to do in life. She's also never been completely comfortable as a celebrity.

CB says whenever she does a media interview, her quotes are pulled out and italicized in articles, making them sound "really loud." "I’m not that person," she adds. Cate also shares it's taken her a long time getting used to being photographed.

What's more, Cate says she's always seen herself as someone on the "periphery of things," adding, "so I’m always surprised when I belong anywhere." She says she's never "expecting to be accepted or welcomed."

Cate sums it up like this ... “I’ve spent a lifetime getting comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable.”

As you know ... Cate is one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood, beginning her career in theater in 1992 with a role in David Mamet's "Oleanna." She later transitioned to TV roles in shows such as "Heartland" before landing her first feature debut in "Paradise Road" in 1997.

Cate went on to star in dozens of popular movies, including "The Talented Mr. Ripley" (1999), "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" (2001), "The Aviator" (2004), "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2008) and her latest flick, "Black Bag" (2025).