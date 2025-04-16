Gas-Mask Wearing Suspect Attacks Massachusetts Courthouse with Pepper Spray

Play video content AP

A wild scene played out in Massachusetts on Monday when a man wearing a gas mask and carrying pepper spray went on a rampage at a courthouse ... but was eventually arrested by the authorities.

Surveillance video of the incident was released Tuesday, and it shows suspect Nicholas Akerberg climbing the steps of Woburn District Court in a helmet, gas mask and combat boots before rushing up to the front door.

Akerberg allegedly points the can of pepper spray at a guard who's trying to shut the door from inside the building.

But, Akerberg pushes his way inside and releases the pepper spray while shoving the guard and dashing through a security checkpoint.

Moments later, a good Samaritan runs up and bodychecks Akerberg, knocking him to the floor. Akerberg jumps up and charges away, getting tackled by security guards near two frightened women sitting on a bench.

Several more guards join in the struggle to restrain Akerberg, who was tasered before being taken away in cuffs. Police recovered eight cans of pepper spray and two smoke canisters from Akerberg.