L.A. District Attorney Files Motion to Halt Menendez Resentencing Hearing

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is trying to kick the can down the road in the Menendez brothers' case ... filing a last-minute motion to push back Thursday's resentencing hearing.

Hochman filed the motion Wednesday night in L.A. County Superior Court to prevent today's much-anticipated hearing from going forward, arguing the court needs time to review the California parole board's risk assessment report for Erik and Lyle Menendez.

As you know, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the parole board back in February to conduct a risk assessment of the brothers before any clemency decision could be made.

In Wednesday's filing, obtained by TMZ, Hochman says the parole board completed its assessment of Erik and Lyle -- and the governor has invited the court to request the completed report for the resentencing hearing.

Hochman argues the court should make every effort to obtain the report, and if more time is needed, the judge should push back the resentencing hearing, effectively punting on the decision.

Newsom plans to use the report as part of a June 13 hearing, in which Erik and Lyle will each appear before the board for their individual reviews. After the hearing, Newsom will then make his decision on whether to grant clemency to the brothers.

As you know, Erik and Lyle were convicted of gunning down their parents to death in their Beverly Hills home in 1989 and were ultimately sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.