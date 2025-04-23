Little Caesars Reality Show 'Pretzel Crust Island' Celebrates Pretzel Crust Pizza Return

Little Caesars is going Hollywood to celebrate the return of a beloved menu item ... with a new reality show inspired by their iconic Pretzel Crust Pizza.

Comedian Flula Borg -- famous for his work on 'Suicide Squad' and 'Pitch Perfect' -- is hosting the reality competition show "Pretzel Crust Island" ... which puts contestants through a series of funny and outrageous challenges inspired by real comments from Little Caesars fans.

If ya haven't seen it yet, "Pretzel Crust Island" -- now streaming on Little Caesars official YouTube channel -- is a mix of classic reality shows like "Love Island" and "Survivor" ... difference is, the prize is a delicious Pretzel Crust Pizza!!!

The pie guys at Little Caesars cooked up the show, with help from their customers' cult-like obsession. The challenges are inspired by real social media posts about the crazy things fans say they'd do to get Pretzel Crust Pizza -- and all its soft pretzel crust and cheddar cheese sauce goodness -- back on the menu.

Among the comments making the cut -- "I would file bankruptcy for pretzel crust" and "Boycotting until you bring back Pretzel Crust" ... and trust us, you're gonna want to see how Little Caesars turned these posts into reality TV gold!