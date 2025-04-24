Highland Park Mass Shooter Robert Crimo III Sentenced to Life in Prison

Robert Crimo III, the man who 'fessed up to a deadly 2022 mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, just got sentenced ... and a judge is locking him up and throwing away the key.

A judge in Illinois this morning sentenced Crimo to seven consecutive sentences of natural life in prison without the possibility of parole ... which is exactly what prosecutors were gunning for here.

Play video content JULY 2022 TMZ.com

The sentences come down on the heels of a couple emotional days in court ... with survivors and family members of those Crimo killed testifying about how their lives changed when he pulled the trigger.

Seven people died in the shooting, and the mass murderer is going to spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to 21 counts of first-degree murder ... 3 counts for each person killed. He also pleaded guilty to 48 counts of attempted murder, with dozens wounded in the shooting.

As we reported ... cops claimed Crimo pre-planned the savage attack and dressed in women's clothing to disguise himself in an effort to evade capture. Prosecutors say he took up position on a rooftop and fired 83 shots in 40 seconds ... then walked to his mother's nearby home, took her car, and led police on a high-speed chase before he was caught.

Crimo was not in court Thursday to hear his sentence ... reportedly refusing to attend.