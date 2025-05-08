Ja Morant Cops $100K+ Iced-Out Chain Featuring Logo, 63 Carats of Diamonds!

Ja Morant might've fallen short in his quest to secure an NBA Championship ring, but he's still winnin' in the jewelry game ... after the Grizzlies star copped an awesome, iced-out pendant of his logo -- and TMZ Sports has the details!

The NBA star recently took a trip to the famed Ice Box jewelry store after the Thunder swept the Grizzlies in the NBA Playoffs.

Morant -- who suffered an injury during the playoff series -- wanted to turn his frown upside down ... and he did it by gifting himself some new jewels, including an iced-out pendant of his logo.

We're told Morant's new piece was made with 14 karat white gold and 33 carats of round and baguette diamonds!

As for the chain ... it's also 14-karat white gold, and contains 30 carats of diamonds.

We're told the jewelry costs Morant over $100K ... pocket change to the two-time NBA All-Star who signed a contract extension with the Grizzlies worth $193 million.

The logo is from Ja's new signature Nike sneaker. Morant signed a lucrative deal with the sneaker giant after he was selected with the second overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Nike Ja 1 uses the chevron-shaped logo to represent Morant's game on the court.

"Morant, Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete, is a revolutionary player who quickly became a global star with his unmatched athleticism and exciting style of play," Nike VP Scott Munson said.

