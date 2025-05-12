Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Placed On PUP List ... Football Future Uncertain

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's 2025 season is over -- and it seems entirely possible his NFL days as a whole might done as well.

The Cleveland Browns just placed their star linebacker on reserve/physically unable to perform -- formally ending his '25 before it even began ... and in announcing the move, general manager Andrew Berry made it pretty clear JOK's future beyond that is very much in question.

"Jeremiah's health is of the utmost importance to us and although he has made progress towards recovery, we've made the decision to place him on Reserve/PUP, which means he will not play football during the 2025 season," Berry said.

"Jeremiah has the full support of our team, and we expect him to continue to be a part of the organization even though he will not return to the field this year."

"We will not make any predictions on Jeremiah's football future at this time," the Cleveland exec continued, "but we do note that he's in good spirits and will continue to take the advice of the world-class medical experts who will continue to guide his progress and recovery."

Owusu-Koramoah was injured back in Week 8 of the 2024 season ... when his neck bent awkwardly as he was trying to tackle Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hasn't played since Week 8 in 2024, when he suffered a neck injury on this Derrick Henry run. https://t.co/vt2y1RGoD2 pic.twitter.com/KkTO118cLt — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) May 12, 2025 @jonas_shaffer

JOK was carted off the field and transported to a nearby hospital. He did not play another snap the rest of the season.

"I'm grateful to the Browns organization for their full support," Owusu-Koramoah said in a statement after the Browns announced the PUP move Monday, "and to the world-class doctors guiding me through recovery."

"While I won't suit up this season, I'm focused on what I can control -- my healing, my mindset, and my faith. The body may rest, but the calling never sleeps. I've given my heart to this game. I don't know what's next, but I'll continue trusting my medical team, serving the community, and backing my brothers on the field."

Owusu-Koramoah -- a one-time Pro Bowler -- was taken by the Browns in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He's played in 49 games in four seasons -- logging 308 combined tackles and eight sacks.