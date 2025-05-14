Mookie Betts' Son Throws Adorable First Pitch At Dodgers Game

Watch out, MLB -- Mookie Betts' son took the field for the first pitch at the Dodgers game on Tuesday ... and he proved he's got skills just like his pops!!

The adorable moment happened before Los Angeles faced the Athletics ... which was also Betts' bobblehead night.

Cutest first pitch we've ever seen? 🥹



Mookie Betts' son throws out the first pitch on his dad's bobblehead night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6vG42JNtsH — MLB (@MLB) May 14, 2025 @MLB

Betts' loved ones joined him on the diamond for his special night ... including two-year-old Kaj, who had the honor of throwing the ceremonial toss.

The tyke ran onto the field in excitement with his mom, Brianna, chasing after him ... with fans pointing out how he was running to the outfield -- where Betts posts up on defense.

Eventually, Kaj was reeled back in and understood the assignment by getting the ball to his dad's glove.

The crowd cheered for the pitch ... and Betts -- who is in the middle of his 12-year, $365 million extension with the Dodgers -- was all smiles.

Kaj's time in the spotlight was about the only highlight for the Dodgers on the night ... they went on to lose the contest, 11-1.