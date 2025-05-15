Ex-MLB Star Rafael Furcal Arrested For Aggravated Battery

Former MLB shortstop Rafael Furcal -- a three-time All-Star -- was arrested in Florida on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

According to court records, Furcal turned himself in to law enforcement at around 2:15 PM after the Sunrise Police Department had issued a warrant for his arrest just two days prior.

Court docs show Furcal was wanted by cops on two separate charges -- one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and another felony count of throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle.

It's not clear yet what the specific allegations Furcal is facing -- we've reached out to the SPD for clarification, but have not yet heard back. Reportedly, though, the charges stem from some kind of altercation Furcal had been involved in with a truck driver.

The former baseball player posted bond a short time after he was placed in custody, the records show, and he was allowed to leave.

Furcal, 47, first broke into the MLB in 2000, making his debut with the Braves at just 22 years old.

He went on to play 14 seasons in The Show, suiting up for Atlanta, the Dodgers, the Cardinals and the Marlins. In his career, he batted .281, smacked 113 home runs and stole 314 bases.