Mac Miller Honored By Pittsburgh Pirates With Bobblehead Night

Pittsburgh Pirates Paying Tribute To Mac Miller ... With Bobblehead Night
The Pittsburgh Pirates are paying tribute to a local icon ... the MLB team just dropped a sneak peek of their upcoming bobblehead night -- featuring the late Mac Miller.
The team showed off the soon-to-be collector's item Thursday morning ... which features Miller, rocking a Pirates jersey with the city's "412" area code, and wearing a yellow and black yin-yang cap.
No matter where life takes me, find me with a smile 💛 https://t.co/jA5L5UtJnZ pic.twitter.com/Gxa0cBXnkx— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 15, 2025 @Pirates
Alongside the snaps of the giveaway item, the Pirates also dropped a video featuring Steel City locals speaking about Mac's impact. Pittsburgh outfielder Andrew McCutchen was also part of the video.
This is for you, Malcolm. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/I9N8vcQTkK— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 15, 2025 @Pirates
"[Mac Miller] is a Pittsburgh guy through and through," McCutchen said. "That's what made people love him so much."
Fans of Easy Mac know he was a big-time Pirates fan. In September 2015, he threw out the first pitch ahead of a game against the Cincinnati Reds, which they later won, 9-7.
Mac was such a big fan, he even had the Pirates "P" logo tattooed on his right hand.
.@MacMiller in the house to throw a first pitch tonight. #BurghProud pic.twitter.com/Hq8hzvpEFP— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) September 16, 2015 @Pirates
Sadly, Miller passed away in 2018 after an overdose.
Despite the Pirates' current 15-29 record, it's all but guaranteed fans will flock to PNC Park on July 19th, the day of the giveaway.
But, get there early ... only the first 20k fans will walk away with a bobblehead!