Mac Miller Honored By Pittsburgh Pirates With Bobblehead Night

The Pittsburgh Pirates are paying tribute to a local icon ... the MLB team just dropped a sneak peek of their upcoming bobblehead night -- featuring the late Mac Miller.

The team showed off the soon-to-be collector's item Thursday morning ... which features Miller, rocking a Pirates jersey with the city's "412" area code, and wearing a yellow and black yin-yang cap.

No matter where life takes me, find me with a smile 💛 https://t.co/jA5L5UtJnZ pic.twitter.com/Gxa0cBXnkx — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 15, 2025 @Pirates

Alongside the snaps of the giveaway item, the Pirates also dropped a video featuring Steel City locals speaking about Mac's impact. Pittsburgh outfielder Andrew McCutchen was also part of the video.

"[Mac Miller] is a Pittsburgh guy through and through," McCutchen said. "That's what made people love him so much."

Fans of Easy Mac know he was a big-time Pirates fan. In September 2015, he threw out the first pitch ahead of a game against the Cincinnati Reds, which they later won, 9-7.

Mac was such a big fan, he even had the Pirates "P" logo tattooed on his right hand.

Sadly, Miller passed away in 2018 after an overdose.

Despite the Pirates' current 15-29 record, it's all but guaranteed fans will flock to PNC Park on July 19th, the day of the giveaway.