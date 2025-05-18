Can You Guess The Celebs In These Sexy Shots?!

The warmer weather is bringing out all the thirstiest hot shots Hollywood has to offer ... and while there may be a few folks a little slow to get their Summer-ready bods on point for the yearly Hollywood heatwave ... it's looking like we are in for a good szn of hot bods dripping on your social feeds.

Check out some of this week's eye-popping selfies and see if you're guess game is as strong as you think!

Guess The Red-Hot Bikini Babe At 57 Years Old!

This 'Real Housewife' gave a taste of what she has in store for this summer by sharing this little red string bikini selfie ... but good luck guessing who she is, cause this red-hottie has found the fountain of youth, cause she's on the backside of her 50s!

'Love Island' Celebrity Body Transformation Guess Who!

This 'Love Island' lad is def making the cut this summer ... because he shared this before and after selfie of him ripping into the season by hitting some personal fitness goals!

Guess The Shirtless Star Hangin' Poolside In Sin City!

If you were as shredded as this poolside star, would you bother putting a shirt on for a selfie ... we didn't think so. Splash into this celeb's shirtless selfie and see if you can guess who is flexing on the 'gram!

Guess Whose Sexy Ab Crack Is Showin'!