Best Amazon Deals on Men's Summer Swimsuits

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Summer is nearly here ... and it's time to show off that beach bod with some new swimsuits!

Whether you're a board short kinda guy ... or prefer to show a little more leg in a pair of trunks ... we've picked out a few key pieces for your water wardrobe.

Jaws will drop at these shark-covered compression liner swimsuits from Keevoom.

The outer layer offers up a more relaxed fit, while the inner-lining keeps your bits in place and modest on the beach. They're quick-dry, have pockets on the outside, as well as an extra liner pocket on the inside.

Not feeling the sharks? They come in a variety of bold colors and designs!

Let those thighs out with maamgic's Vintage 5.5" Swim Trunks.

Show a little more leg in this swimsuit, which comes in a number of fun designs -- from American traditional tattoos to clean strips and floral patterns. It also comes with a stretchy liner to preserve some modesty and a compression pocket, too!

Match the ocean in these Quick-Dry Fishing Shorts from HUK.

Available in a variety of blues and greens, these shorts are stretchy, lightweight, and dry in a flash. They also have a mesh lining and provide up to 30+ UPF protection ... making them ideal for fishing!

Add a little color to your collection with Tucann's Faded Waves 3-Inch Swim Trunks.

Command attention with this bold print across the suit's 4-way stretch and chlorine-resistant fabric. These shorts also come equipped with a compression lining and zipper pockets, perfect for safe-keeping any valuables while at the beach or in the water.

For the swimming pros out there who may be doing more laps at the pool than chilling at the beach, you can't beat Speedo Men's Swimsuit Jammer.

It features the trusted brand's longest-lasting and best-selling Endurance+ fabric, 4-way stretch tech and is lightweight, meaning it's quick to dry.

