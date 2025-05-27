SZA Struggles to Make It Up to AMA Stage in Skin-Tight Dress

Play video content American Music Awards® clips provided by Dick Clark Productions, LLC and CBS

SZA won big at the American Music Awards Monday night, taking home the trophy for favorite female R&B artist ... but she barely made it up the stage to accept her trophy -- 'cause her dress was too tight!

Check out the hilarious clip ... she's clearly struggling to walk up the handful of steps to the stage at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas to accept her award ... utilizing two men in suits to give her a hand.

Even then, she's barely making any progress ... and even resorts to hopping up the steps.

The "All The Stars" hitmaker -- dressed in a floor-length, skin-tight black gown -- seems amused by the tight situation -- cracking up as she also grabs her chest to make sure her bedazzled pasties stay put ... avoiding giving the audience more of a show than they came for.

She even seems ready to give up ... but she persists, and makes it to the microphone to thank her fans and family for their support. She also shouts out Kai Cenat's Streamer University program after he handed her the shiny new award.

The AMAs proved to be a stellar night for SZA, 'cause she also took home the prize for favorite R&B song for her 2024 single "Saturn," beating out Chris Brown, Muni Long, The Weeknd & Playboi Carti and Tommy Richman.