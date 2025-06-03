Divorce Attorney James Sexton Offers Free Prenups To Entire '25 NFL Draft Class

Play video content TMZSports.com

Travis Hunter's decision to skip out on a prenuptial agreement has a lot of people scratching their heads, including a high-profile, NYC-based divorce lawyer, who's now offering totally free prenups to all the 2025 NFL Draft class!

TMZ Sports caught up with James Sexton -- aka "America's Divorce Lawyer" -- on the heels of the 22-year-old nuptials to Leanna Lenee ... around the same time he signed a $46.6 million deal with the Jaguars.

Hopefully, Travis and Leanna live happily ever after, but with so many marriages (over 50%) ending in Splitsville, and without any legal protection, everyone from Mase and Cam'ron to ordinary fans expressed concern over Hunter's potential financial exposure should things go south.

For the wide receiver/cornerback, outside of a postnup (which brings a whole new set of challenges), there's not much Travis can do at this point, even if he wanted to.

Sexton, though, wants to use the occasion to help Hunter's fellow draft classmates.

"We are going to offer to any participant in the NFL Draft, all of the new rookies that came out of the 2025 Draft, two hundred and something players, we will give them all a free prenuptial agreement," Sexton told us.

"No questions asked, total confidentiality. Prenups are not posted anywhere, they're not filed anywhere, they're only filed somewhere if there's a divorce proceeding. So there's absolutely no risk to these guys to absolutely take us up on this offer. They have way too much at stake!"

Of course, a prenuptial agreement is a legal contract a couple agrees to before saying their "I do's" ... which outlines how assets will be split in the event of a divorce.

Fear not if you don't run a 4.4 40-yard dash, or weigh 300 lbs. ... Sexton says he's working to make prenups much more accessible.