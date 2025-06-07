'Doomsday Mom' Kicked Out of Court After Feud With Judge, Video Shows

Play video content

Lori Vallow Daybell -- better known as the "Doomsday mom" -- gave the judge too much lip during her murder conspiracy trial Friday -- and she got booted right out of the courtroom!

Daybell -- serving 3 life terms for killing her son, daughter and conspiring to kill her fifth husband's ex-wife -- was back in an Arizona courtroom to face an attempted murder charge after she allegedly tried to whack her niece's ex-husband. She also faces another life sentence after she was convicted in April of conspiring to kill another one of her ex-husbands.

During Friday's trial, Daybell -- who's representing herself -- sat at the defense table and, at one point, argued with Judge Justin Beresky over the prosecutors bringing up her previous convictions.

The exchange was all caught on video. Check it out ... Daybell kicks things off by requesting a hearing to prohibit the use of evidence of her prior crime to prevent showing she's capable of committing the current crime she's accused of.

But the judge wasn't feeling Daybell ... sternly telling her any hearing about her "good character" would be short.

Daybell didn't like the judge's tone, demanding he not yell at her because she's always courteous to him.

Of course, the judge disagreed and ordered the bailiffs to escort Daybell out of the courtroom, raising his voice as he said, "Take her out!"