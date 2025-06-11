Merab Dvalishvili Mobbed By Fans In Return Home To Georgia After UFC 316

Merab Dvalishvili touched down in his home country of Georgia -- after another dominant win over Sean O'Malley -- where the UFC bantamweight champ received a hero's welcome!

It was boots on the ground for Dvalishvili at Tbilisi Shota Rustaveli International Airport on Wednesday ... where he was mobbed by fans and cameras waiting to catch a glimpse of the champ.

From there, the 34-year-old hopped on a bus ... where he made his way through the streets of his hometown of Tbilisi.

The chaos didn't let up ... as throngs of people on foot, motorcycles, and even horses followed alongside the bus.

A man even jumped from a street sign onto the side of the double-decker!

"That's how we do it in Georgia," Merab said.

You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone riding higher than MD right now. The champ, far and away the best in the world, submitted O'Malley in the third round of their scrap ... a rematch of their '24 bout, which saw Dvalishvili beat Suga for the title.