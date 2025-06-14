Kate Middleton & Daughter Charlotte Twin at Trooping the Colour

King Charles, Queen Camilla and all the major players of The Royal Family -- save you know who -- attended the annual Trooping the Colour event Saturday ... and, we've got all the best pictures from the day for you to see!

The highest ranking Royals gathered together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the event ... Charles and his eldest son Prince William decked out in the ceremonial red military outfits.

William's wife, Princess Kate Middleton, wore a vibrant blue dress with a matching, wide-brimmed hat ... and, it looks like she and her daughter Princess Charlotte took time to coordinate their outfits -- wearing complimentary shades of blue.

While Prince George -- the future King of England -- smiled in his reserved way in a dark suit, his little bro Prince Louis showed everyone he's still got a ton of personality ... even though he's lost a bit in the teeth department.

Louis broke into a big grin during the ceremony and waved at onlookers -- one of his teeth missing in the front of his mouth.

Trooping the Colour is an annual event meant to celebrate the sovereign's official birthday. King Charles' actual birthday is November 14, but the event is always held on June 14.

Not in attendance -- as always -- are Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children ... who are still on the outs with the Royals despite Harry recently claiming he'd like to reconcile with them.