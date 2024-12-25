Prince George and Royal Family All Smiles Listening to 'A Christmas Carol'

Prince George is second in line for the throne, but first in line when it comes to celebrating XMAS with an awesome reading of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."

Play video content ITV

The 11-year-old son of William and Kate was grinning ear to ear as he took in Richard Grant's dramatic read. Grant, after all, is an Oscar nominee, so it's gotta be good.

George and the brood were at Kate Middleton's annual "Together at Christmas" service, where carols were on the menu.

His siblings, 9-year-old Princess Charlotte and 6-year-old Prince Louis were also all smiles as they took in the sights and sounds. Louis was feeling the moment, bopping around and kinda stealing the show.

Charlotte was busting up during "O Come All Ye Faithful," which is funny in itself! She was clearly taken by the Royal Ballet School dancers, as they took center stage at Westminster Abbey.