SpaceX Starship Rocket Explodes Into Fireball During Launch Test

A SpaceX Starship exploded into a massive fireball during a routine test launch Wednesday night ... and the stunning blast was caught on camera.

Check it out ... all appears to be normal -- until an intense explosion sends a fierce plume of orange and red blaze into the night sky ... coincided with furious bangs.

The spectacular blast occurred just after 11 PM at the Texas Starbase facility near Boca Chica Beach as SpaceX was preparing for the 10th test launch of its Starship -- which the Elon Musk-founded company says is the world's most powerful launch vehicle ever developed.

Space X immediately addressed the flaming mishap on X ... calling it a "major anomaly" and assured the public surrounding communities are not in danger.

The powerful explosion was felt from miles away ... with one resident in Brownsville -- about 22 miles from the testing site -- posting the epic eruption on social media.

This was far from the first test launch failure for SpaceX's Starship -- just last month, a rocket burst into flames upon re-entry into orbit.