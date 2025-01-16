Elon Musk Says SpaceX Starship Explosion Was Entertaining

Elon Musk is going all Russell Crowe in response to an explosion during his latest rocket launch ... he says the fireball in the sky was entertaining as hell!!!

The billionaire is shrugging off yet another explosion during a test launch for Starship, the biggest rocket ever made.

SpaceX's launch from the Texas coast Thursday saw the Starship capsule explode ... making the rocket look like a meteor shower.

Elon shared video of the rocket's bits and pieces falling back to earth ... which folks down in Turks and Caicos saw when they looked up into the sky.

The explosion happened about 9 minutes into the launch, after it detached from the Super Heavy Booster.

Elon has a pretty rosy outlook, posting ... "Success is uncertain, but entertainment is guaranteed!" Starship will eventually have astronauts but no one was on board this time.

SpaceX lost all communications with the rocket and said, "Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly during its ascent burn." Nerd talk for a rocket exploding into a million pieces.

The launch wasn't all bad ... the Super Heavy booster essentially flew in reverse back to Earth ... returning to the launch pad, where it was grabbed by the launch and catch tower's chopstick arms.

Elon says SpaceX will learn from the explosion and make adjustments for the next launch ... and he says an oxygen/fuel leak seems to be the culprit here.