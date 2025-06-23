Mets Pitcher Richard Lovelady Requests To Be Called By Nickname, Dicky Lovelady

The New York Mets' latest addition is certainly making a name for himself -- with relief pitcher Dicky Lovelady signing on to help get the squad back on track after losing eight of their last nine games.

Yes, that's his real name ... and yes, he'd like to be referred to as such.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/y8Ld2iR5Np — New York Mets (@Mets) June 23, 2025 @Mets

The government knows him as Richard -- but Mets reporter Anthony DiComo said Dicky specifically asked his teammates, fans and the rest of the team to call him by his nickname.

We'll see how much the ladies love him ... and as it turns out, Monday is Women's Night at Citi Field -- so it would be a helluva first impression if his number gets called against the Atlanta Braves.

As you would expect, fans were quick to react to the news -- some asked if it was a joke, but others quickly said Lovelady could be this season's Grimace.

It follows in the footsteps of viral Mets fan Seymour Weiner -- a WWII veteran who was presented with a flag by Mookie Wilson and John Franco last season.

The 29-year-old started the season north of the border with the Toronto Blue Jays ... but posted a 21.60 ERA after two games -- and was designated for assignment.

He signed a minor league deal with the St. Paul Saints -- the Minnesota Twins' Triple-A squad -- where he posted a 1.31 ERA in 19 games.

Dicky opted out of the deal after not getting a call to the Major Leagues, with the Mets offering him a gig in their bullpen.