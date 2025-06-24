Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess The Bikini Babe Turnin' Up Temps In Ibiza!

Can You Guess The Bikini Babe Turnin' Up Temps In Ibiza?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Turn up your Tuesday with a fun lil' game of Guess Who! Can you score which Croatian model put her famous curves on display in this eye-popping selfie?!

Aside from her stunning looks -- which went viral at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar -- she's a dope DJ and producer. She's known to rock red and white, but can you dive into the gallery and get her name right?!

It's go time!

