Early Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Goods

If your kitchen is trapped in 2008 .... it's about time for you to treat yourself to a bit of an upgrade ... because you deserve better than that dusty toaster oven and broken blender.

With Early Prime Day deals already being served up, there's no better time to give your kitchen the revamp it needs. From high-tech air fryers to ice cream makers ... these appliances just might be the encouragement you need to stop ordering takeout five days a week.

Short on space in your studio apartment? Get one kitchen appliance that can do it all! The Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer 8QT Multi-Use Pressure Cooker literally has 11 different functions, all in one device.

Whether you're looking to bake, dehydrate, pressure cook (or literally any other cooking term you can think of) this Instant Pot can do it all. One pot, two lids, endless possibilities.

Cookware that's cute and functional! The Nuwave Healthy Duralon Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set comes in a variety of fun colors -- guaranteeing that it'll match your kitchen's aesthetic, whether your vibes are mid-century modern or a little more boho.

And with 12 different pieces, this set will also have you covered on pots and pans for years to come.

Is it a toaster? Is it an air fryer? Surprise, it's both! And it actually does way more than that. The COSORI Ceramic Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo has 11 different functions and comes equipped with six different accessories.

It can roast and it can fry -- and if you leave the door open, you can use the burner function to cook eggs and other pan-fried food. You can easily feed the whole family, no matter what they want for dinner!

No more waiting around for long cook times. The COSORI TurboBlaze 6.0-Quart Air Fryer will take you from frozen to feasting in no time.

In fact, this air fryer is 46% faster than other similar appliances. Plus, it comes with an extensive catalogue of chef-created recipes that’ll take the guesswork out of figuring out what to eat for dinner.

No need to spend $20 on an Erewhon smoothie when you can make it at home! The Chefman Obliterator 48 oz Power Blender can make all your favorite smoothies and shakes with ease.

Thanks to its high powered 1380W motor, this blender can obliterate anything in its path … All while keeping quiet enough to not disrupt everyone else in the neighborhood. Plus, with the Auto Blend function, each ingredient will be analyzed and customized, guaranteeing the perfect blend consistency every time.

A watched pot never boils ... except this one maybe!

The Chefman Gooseneck Electric Kettle will not only look good on your kitchen counter with its chic matte black finish ... But it'll also boil water in the blink of an eye. It can boil water in as little as three minutes, meaning you'll be enjoying your tea or pour-over coffee in no time.

If you dread dragging out your bulky blender, you need to try the Braun MultiQuick 5 Vario Immersion Hand Blender .

Cut, chop and purée to your heart’s content with just one hand! You'll get the finest blends with way less cleanup. Plus, it includes a 1.5-cup chopper and a whisk that work flawlessly with the EasyClick Accessory System.

Cancel that trip to Italy because we've got pasta at home!

Okay maybe don't cancel your summer travel plans but the Philips 7000 Series Pasta Maker is sure to satisfy any of your pasta cravings when you get home. With this device, you can have deliciously fresh pasta in under 10 minutes. Simply add in your ingredients and let the pasta maker do the rest. Delizioso!

Skip the trip to the ice cream shop this summer and make delicious ice cream from the comfort of your kitchen.

The DASH My Mug Ice Cream Maker allows you to craft single serving frozen treats, from ice cream to gelato to sorbet, and even frozen yogurt! Just freeze the base, add all the toppings you can imagine and blend it together for your new favorite flavor.

Making breakfast is a breeze with the DASH Multimaker Mini System ! If you've got a house full of picky eaters who always want to start their days in different ways, this is gonna be a game changer.

Whether you're making griddle eggs and sausages, heart-shaped waffles or pancakes, this multi maker system has got you covered. Simply swap out the plates to switch up the meal and have breakfast on the table in no time.

No stove? No problem. The DASH Deluxe Everyday Electric Griddle can do it all. Just plug it in, heat it up and you’ll be whipping up family meals in no time. Make eggs and pancakes with ease for breakfast and later in the day cook up burgers, quesadillas or even stir fry! The compact griddle can even make cookies…meaning less pots and pans for you to deal with all day.

