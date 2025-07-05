TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

We're still a few days away from Amazon Prime Day 2025's official kickoff on July 8 ... but the deals have already started ... and they're pretty damn good.

Whether you're searching for a new espresso machine, want to upgrade your vacuum or need a new speaker for summer, Amazon has everything you need ... and it's all on sale.

So treat yourself ... right now!

The Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Vacuum sucks ... and we mean that in the best way possible. You won't get caught up in cords and bulky canisters with this lightweight carpet cleaner, making vacuuming a breeze.

It can pick up pet hair, navigate to hard to reach spots and traps 99.99% of all those dirt particles hanging around your house. Plus, it’s built to last so it’s the only vacuum you’ll need for the foreseeable future.

Robots and AI are taking over…all of your cleaning responsibilities, that is. The Shark AI ULTRA Robot Self-Empty Vacuum has made keeping the house tidy easier than ever. Simply set it up and let it do its thing.

With Shark’s signature suction power and AI Laser Navigation, this vacuum will zip around your house for ultra-precise cleaning and then return to home base for charging. Plus, dust and allergens will stay locked in the bin, meaning cleaner air everywhere.

If you’ve never cleaned the tops of your ceiling fan or the area between your bed frame and the wall…well we haven’t either. But that’s all about to change with the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum.

This isn’t quite your typical upright carpet cleaner as it comes equipped with a detachable pod and that can easily clean all those hard to reach places. Plus, it has a lot of other really great features like a HEPA filter, swivel steering and an extra large capacity dust cup.

Coffee snobs rejoice! The Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine brings third wave specialty coffee right to your home … And it’ll only take a matter of minutes.

Show off your barista skills with all of the machine’s features, including the integrated grinder that allows you to grind your beans right before extraction for rich full flavor. Plus, it ensures precise temperature control and optimal water pressure for the perfect pour.

Starbucks who? The De’Longhi Linea Classic Espresso Machine will totally change your caffeination game and have you skipping your morning coffee run. Craft your café favorites right at home with this high tech espresso machine.

Even if you’re not a pro, you can achieve expertly extracted espresso thanks to its 15-bar Italian professional pump which delivers the perfect pressure for lattes, cappuccinos, iced caramel macchiatos, espresso martinis and more.

Wearing your heart on your sleeve is a thing of the past. Now you can track your heart on your sleeve thanks to the Garmin Instinct 2.

This rugged GPS smartwatch is engineered for endurance and built to last…and there’s not much it can’t do. Whether you’re using it to understand your body better with 24/7 health monitoring, tracking workouts or utilizing global navigation satellite systems, this watch has got you covered round the clock.

No summer outing is complete without some good tunes so make sure to pack up the JBL Xtreme 4 wherever you go.

Whether you’re at the beach or trekking through the great outdoors, this waterproof and dustproof portable bluetooth speaker can withstand it all.

Plus, it’s ready for all day fun and thanks to its 24 hours of battery life, you can play music ’til the sun goes down … And when it comes back up again too.

Look red carpet ready, even if you’re just headed to the grocery store. The Shark SpeedStyle Pro Flex is your one stop shop for a perfect blowout.

Not only do you get ultra-fast wet-to-dry styling but this device also prioritizes scalp health with intelligent temperature control…meaning no heat damage and no bad hair days.

If the air in your apartment is starting to smell like you live in a Chipotle, it’s about time that you invest in a Shark Air Purifier with True HEPA. Simply pop in a filter and watch the air quality in your home improve.

This purifier delivers fast, powerful, and quiet purification with a HEPA filter that can capture 99.98% of airborne particles like allergens, dust, and dander. Plus, it’s all in a compact size so you’ll barely notice it’s there.

Sleep tight! If you’re struggling to catch some Z’s at night, it may be time to upgrade your pillow. The Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Symphony Pillow is crafted with dual-sided support for all kinds of sleepers, whether you’re on your back, side or stomach.

It aims to adapt to your body in order to relieve aches and pains and get you a well deserved restful night of sleep.

Quit sweating through your sheets this summer. If your mattress setup just isn’t cutting it anymore, try out the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper. Crafted from three inches of TEMPUR-ES material, this topper contours to your unique shape, weight and temperature.

Plus, the breathable cool-to-touch cover will keep you from overheating during the hotter months.

Check out more Early Prime Day 2025 deals now ... and be sure to sign up for Amazon Prime for the best savings all year round.