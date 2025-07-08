All the Best Deals For Prime Day 2025

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The temperature's hot and the deals are hotter! Prime Day 2025 is officially in full swing ... and you're not going to want to miss these massively discounted deals.

No matter what you're looking for, Amazon has got you covered. Heading abroad and need a new suitcase? Easy. Broken vacuum that could use an upgrade? Done. Looking for a watch that'll track your pulse and lead you home when you get lost? Yep, they've got that too.

Plus, deals on Apple, Beats, Bose, Dyson, Peloton and more!

Pesky wine stains left over from girls' night? Grease marks from your midnight takeout? They're no match for the BISSELL Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner .

You’ll get big results from this small but mighty lightweight cleaning machine. With powerful suction and impressive scrubbing power, it’ll get the job done, saving you from tough stains and difficult to clean messes.

Listen to your favorite songs in style with the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian collab!

The iconic audio brand teamed up with Kim for a collection of neutral-toned headphones that deliver rich, immersive sound wherever you go. These Bluetooth headphones are guaranteed to give you an immersive 360-degree listening experience and have two distinct listening modes – fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode. Plus, they have up to 40 hours total battery life.

Kim's collab comes in three colors -- Moon, Dune and Earth -- while the regular Beats Studio Pros, also on sale, have five additional styles. Also on discount: the Beats Pill speaker!

Prefer earbuds instead of over-the-head headphones? Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds are going for a great deal right now too!

These extremely popular, noise canceling bad boys are just one of the Prime Day offerings from Apple. Also on sale this year? The Apple Watch Series 10, the iPad Mini and iPad Air, and the 2023 MacBook Pro.

Did you finally manifest that vacation in Italy? Or did the girls’ trip actually make it out of the groupchat? Then it’s about time to upgrade your luggage.

The Away The Trunk Hard Suitcase is exactly what you need for your upcoming travels. Lightweight and durable, this 31” piece of luggage has a spacious interior so you can bring everything you need -- even that extra pair of boots that you probably won’t even wear.

If that last workout class has got you really feeling sore, the TheraGun Mini is exactly what you need for a fast recovery.

You can experience a deep tissue massage right from the comfort of your own home with this smart percussive therapy device that’s made to relieve aches, reduce tightness, and enhance recovery post workout sessions. With five built-in muscle massager speeds and four high-quality foam attachments, there’s always a setting to fit your needs.

Block out the haters with the Bose QuietComfort Headphones .

Whether your boss is driving you crazy at the office or you’re sitting next to a crying baby on an airplane, these bluetooth noise canceling headphones can help shut off the outside world and quiet distractions. With two different modes, you can toggle between the Quiet and Aware options for full noise cancelling or full awareness of your surroundings.

You deserve a vacuum that sucks…literally. The Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum makes cleaning up a breeze.

With no cords and bulky canisters, this lightweight vacuum can clean up high, down low, and everywhere in between. It can pick up pet hair, navigate to hard to reach spots and traps 99.99% of all those dirt particles hanging around your house. Plus, it’s built to last so it’s the only vacuum you’ll need for the foreseeable future.

You may not be hitting the stage like Sabrina Carpenter but there’s no reason you can’t have her salon style blowout. With the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System is your one stop shop for mega volume and bouncy curls.

Not only do you get ultra-fast wet-to-dry styling but this device also prioritizes scalp health with intelligent temperature control…meaning no heat damage and no bad hair days.

Take your skincare routine to the next level with the NEWKEY LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask .

This anti-aging device isn’t just for influencers…and it’s about to revolutionize your nightly routine. With 150 embedded medical LEDs, it’s made to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and treat moderate acne. And without any wires, it can be used anywhere, anytime…giving you smooth, youthful skin even when you’re on the go.

New baby on the way? The Graco DuetConnect LX Seat & Bouncer is perfect for those moments when you need a little peace of mind.

With six swinging speeds and two vibration modes, you can find exactly the right pace for your little one. Plus, this swing doubles as a portable bouncer and comes with carry handles that makes it easy to carry around the house…so baby can go wherever you do.

Too hot to take your bike for a spin? The Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike has got your back.

The iconic exercise bike is perfect for an indoor workout for those days you can’t make it to the gym. It allows you to build your own workout, no matter what your skill level is, and comes equipped with a 24” HD touchscreen so you can follow guided classes or just stream your favorite show. Its compact size also means it’ll work in small spaces and can be stored easily -- it only needs the same amount of space as a small yoga mat!

Keep your baby close all night long with the BabyBond Baby Bassinet 3-in-1 Bassinet Bedside Sleeper .

For newborns up to six months, this bedside bassinet will safely keep your little one within arm’s reach. Plus, it comes equipped with a soft and breathable mattress that can be machine washed. And when your infant outgrows this bassinet, it can be converted into a changing table.

Take flight with the Holy Stone GPS Drone . If you’re a drone newbie, this is the perfect place to start.

Equipped with a 4K ultra clear camera with 120° wide-angle lens that can be adjusted 90°, you’ll always get the perfect shot. Plus, with GPS capabilities, this drone can trace and follow you automatically, following whatever path you set. And if it ever loses signal or runs out of battery, it can automatically return home.

There’s never a bad time to upgrade your TV setup. The Roku Select Series 43-Inch Smart TV has superior picture quality thanks to stunningly sharp 4K resolution and HDR10+, making colors pop off your screen in lifelike clarity. You’ll never miss a detail again.

And forget fiddling with settings because automatic brightness adjusts to your room’s lighting without having to touch a button. Plus, streaming is made simple with Roku built right into the device.

Who needs that expensive latte from that chain coffee shop? When you’ve got the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine , you’re guaranteed the best cup of coffee right from the comfort of your own home.

Craft your café favorites from espressos to cappuccinos to iced Americanos! Even if you’re not a pro, you can achieve expertly crafted drinks that’ll have your friends thinking you’re a barista.

Wearing your heart on your sleeve is a thing of the past. Now you can track your heart on your sleeve thanks to the Garmin Instinct 2 .

This rugged GPS smartwatch is engineered for endurance and built to last…and there’s not much it can’t do. Whether you’re using it to understand your body better with 24/7 health monitoring, tracking workouts or utilizing global navigation satellite systems, this watch has got you covered round the clock.

