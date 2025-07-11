Isaiah Hartenstein's Wife Returning To Ring Girl Action For Serrano Vs. Taylor Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

It's Isaiah Hartenstein's wife's turn for the spotlight ... the NBA champ's spouse tells TMZ Sports she's going to be a featured ring girl at Friday night's Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano bout!!

Kourtney Hartenstein, of course, used to be a regular at big fights -- strutting her stuff in between the ropes during boxing breaks -- but when she got pregnant with her and Isaiah's child last year, her card-holding duties took a back seat.

Kourtney, though, told us this week she's ready to make her return when Taylor and Serrano throw down later in New York City ... and she couldn't be more thrilled.

"I'm back," she said, "and I'm excited about it. It's been a while."

The highly anticipated boxing match will take place at Madison Square Garden -- a building she and Isaiah, a former Knick, know well.

Kourtney said Isaiah will actually be in attendance to watch her and all the fighters do their thing.

"It's going to be historic," she told us.

It's a pretty good likelihood Kourtney and Isaiah will take a Wagoneer to get to the venue ... as, after all, she's a part of the WAGS in Wags lifestyle campaign, a partnership with Jeep that's meant to highlight all the amazing things wives and girlfriends do.