Prime Day 2025 Deals on Men's Grooming Products

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

LeBron James knows how to score big on the court ... and on Prime Day.

This year, LeBron proved that he's the MVP of self care with his new men's grooming line, The Shop , and he's about to score major points with his Prime Day deals.

The entire line is on sale right now ... along with a ton of men's essentials from other top brands. So don’t fumble your skincare routine this year. Snag these deals on products that'll have you feeling (and looking) your best.

Itchy beard? Not with The Shop Men's Conditioning Beard Cream .

This daily leave-in conditioner is formulated to hydrate coarse or dry beards in order to reduce frizz, smooth rough texture, and maintain shape…all without build-up. Plus, it also conditions your skin underneath, keeping you moisturized and itch-free all day long.

Say goodbye to razor burn and razor bumps with The Shop Men’s Soothing Shave Cream .

This dense and rich shaving cream cushions your skin for a smooth, close shave, whether you’re going for a totally clean shaven look or are just trimming around your beard. It’s designed to reduce redness, nicks, cuts and irritation, leaving your skin feeling calm, hydrated, and refreshed.

Shave some time off of your morning routine with the Philips Norelco Shaver 6600 .

This electric shaver delivers a powerful, yet comfortable shave thanks to its 360° contour heads. The fully flexible heads follow your facial contours, meaning maintained skin contact for a comfortable, smooth shave. Plus, the SkinProtect blades deliver a close shave with fewer passes, for a powerful shave that saves you time.

Braun’s best shaver just got better. The Braun Series 9 PRO+ Electric Shaver provides the brand’s closest, most comfortable shave ever ... even if you’ve let that five o’clock shadow get a little unruly.

You’ll get a closer shave with fewer strokes thanks to five synchronized shaver elements, ensuring the ultimate skin comfort and an effortless beard care routine.

Never run out of razors again! With the Gillette Fusion5 Power Razor Blades you’ll be set for months with refills for any of your Fusion5 or ProGlide razor handles.

With advanced five blade technology, you can tackle tricky spots like sideburns and under the nose ... leaving you with a closer, long-lasting shave. Plus, with a large lubrastrip that fades when it needs to be replaced, you’ll get a smooth glide and even smoother skin.

Treat your skin with care with The Shop Men’s Hydrating Face Lotion .

This lightweight daily moisturizer delivers lasting hydration without the heaviness. It’s designed to calm irritation and reinforce your skin’s natural defenses after shaving. It absorbs quickly to leave skin feeling soft, smooth, and balanced, meaning it’s never greasy. No shine, no residue…just clean hydration.

Start your skincare routine right with The Shop Men’s Daily Exfoliating Face Wash .

This refreshing daily cleanser buffs away dead skin and exfoliates to remove oil, sweat and grime, without drying out your skin. It’ll leave your face looking clear and balanced, prepping it for shaving and grooming with a cooling refresh.

Late night on the town? With Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil Serum , no one will ever know.

Formulated with lavender essential oil and evening primrose oil, this nighttime face oil visibly replenishes and restores skin while you sleep. In just one night, this oil can correct 30 days of poor sleep, leaving you with youthful and refreshed looking skin by morning.

If dark undereye circles and puffy eyes have you down, Kiehl’s Age Defender Eye Repair has got you covered.

This anti-aging eye cream was formulated specifically for men to firm and lift the eye area while reducing the appearance of dark circles. Made with rye seed extract, linseed extract and blurring minerals, this multi-action product will give you smooth skin and a recharged appearance.

Give your skin the boost it deserves with Kiehl’s Age Defender Power Serum .

This anti-wrinkle serum was crafted with cypress extract and adenosine, which work together to visibly firm the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It provides a first line of defense against aging skin and is an important step in any skincare routine.

Make bad hair days a thing of the past with The Shop Men’s Smoothing Hair Pomade .

This lightweight pomade uses nourishing mango seed extract to smooth unruly strands, define texture, and add polish…all without grease, build-up or stickiness. It works for all hair types, whether you’ve got a cropped cut, waves, or longer locks. It delivers control without stiffness, helping you style and shape your hair while keeping it touchable and smooth.

There’s nothing wrong with a little manscaping! The Philips Norelco OneBlade Intimate was especially designed for shaving all those sensitive areas…from pits to pubes.

It’s made for any length of hair and is designed to fit every curve and corner of your body. And it comes equipped with a skin protector, meaning you’ll get an extra layer of protection defending against skin irritation in tender areas.

Check out more Prime Day 2025 deals now ... and be sure to sign up for Amazon Prime for the best savings all year round.