Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Clueless with Must-Have Merch

30 years ago this week, "As If" and "Whatever" joined the cultural lexicon ... and Alicia Silverstone was catapulted to fame ... thanks to one iconic '90s movie: "Clueless."

And to mark the occasion, Paramount has gone all out with new merch celebrating the milestone anniversary. From "You're a virgin who can't drive" t-shirts and jewelry, to Barbie dolls and trivia games, we've found the best products for all "Clueless" fans to fall majorly, totally, butt crazy in love with.

Take the iconic Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport home with you with two brand new Barbie dolls ... one modeled after Silverstone's Cher and the other after Stacey Dash's stylish Dionne!

Cher makes a splash in her infamous sunshine plaid suit, while Dionne rocks her iconic black-and-white plaid suit complete with over-the-top hat.

What a pair of total Betties ... both sold separately, available for pre-order now, and shipping out later this year.

Sure, you can probably quote the whole movie in your head after three decades, but why not pop it on the TV instead with this Clueless Amazon Exclusive 30th Anniversary Edition!?

This set comes with a 4K UHD Steelbook, Blu-Ray, and a Digital Copy just to make sure fans of all ages can enjoy the movie from whatever technology they own. The Amazon exclusive also comes with slipcase and SteelBook, movie poster, a copy of Cher's report card, sticker sheet and collectible photo cards.

Pay homage to the late, great Brittany Murphy -- and her character, Tai -- with this You're a Virgin Who Can't Drive T-Shirt!

Available in both bold white and heather gray, sport one of the greatest burns of all time across your chest as you celebrate the comedy's legacy this year.

Become a full on Monet with the Clueless: The Official Coloring Book.

Take the opportunity to color in iconic lines from Cher and the rest of the gang, including "I am totally buggin'," "It does not say RSVP on the Statue of Liberty," "Whatever," and many more ... while filling in the characters' iconic outfits, and some of the film's most memorable scenes!

You can "Clueless," think of "Clueless" and dream of "Clueless" with this Totally Clueless Silk Touch Throw Blanket!

This 100% Polyester blanket is cozy for all the right occasions. It features an image of Cher Horowitz front and center ... where she belongs ... set against a background of the words "Totally Clueless."

We can't think of a better couch buddy on your umpteenth rewatch of this classic.

When you run the show like Cher does, you do it with this Boxed Gold Tone Pink 16" Rolo Chain Pink and Clear Crystal Charm Pendant Necklace around your neck.

Inspired by jewelry of the '90s and sent in adorable, Clueless-themed packaging, these double charms are made from pink and clear stones, which dangle from a shiny chain crafted in gold tone plated metal.

Pair it with your favorite Alaïa dress!

You thought there wouldn't be anything with this iconic quote on it? As if!

The As If Graphic T-Shirt comes in black, baby blue, royal blue, pink, and purple, with the movie's most iconic phrase written across it in cute bubble lettering.

Put this bad boy on and turn into a total Baldwin.

We all love "Clueless" ... but how would you fare against a room full of fans? The Clueless: Ultimate Trivia Challenge is here to separate those who obsess over the film from those who just watch it sporadically.

This box includes 100 printed cards, featuring 400 questions total to test your movie knowledge! This game works for solo play as well as groups of 2, 3, or more.

Winner gets ... well, something else you buy off this list!

This book is inspired by the snacks, drinks, and meals featured throughout the film. The recipes in this cookbook are a tribute to the adventures and calamities of the characters we know and love -- including Party in the Valley Pretzel Bites, Chuckleheads Asparagus Quiche and Grade-Changing Grilled Spinach Pesto Chicken Breasts.