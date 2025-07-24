Top Deals on Back-to-School Backpacks

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Back-to-school season is quickly approaching, and one of the biggest necessities to have on you ... at all times ... is a reliable backpack!

From Adidas to JanSport, these are some of the most stylish book bags around ... perfect for high school, college or even summer getaways if your school days are in the rearview.

Starting with this adidas Creator Laptop Backpack ... sport the athletic look with a bag that's versatile enough to handle both your school supplies and your sportswear!

This backpack comes with comfortable shoulder straps, with a lifetime warranty, two water bottle pockets - one on each side - and multiple pockets that allow for plenty of storage space!

This thing is built to last.

The classic college companion is a JanSport Main Campus FX Backpack!

This backpack gives you optimal space and organization, with an ultra durable Cordura fabric and premium suede details -- plus, an Ergonomic S-curve shoulder straps which allow your shoulders to breathe as they carry your supplies across the quad.

Next up is this LOVEVOOK Laptop Backpack ... the perfect sack for carrying your laptop across campus.

On top of the multiple colors to choose from, this design makes carrying your computers less of a hassle with ergonomic straps. But that's not even the best part ... as this bag comes with its own portable charger so you can keep your phone, or laptop at full battery, ready to go for class.

If traditional is more your style, you should grab the Kenneth Cole REACTION Sophie Backpack!

Now, it may look simple in nature, but this backpack has a special feature of its own too ... a trolley tunnel you can use to slide onto upright luggage while traveling.

It also has a padded compartment for your computer or tablet needs.

This one is for the ladies ... check out this LOVEVOOK School Backpack for Teens!

This backpack comes in beige-black, beige-brown, beige-purple, beige-pink, beige-green, and beige-blue! This backpack is water-resistant, has a luggage strap for suitcase attachments, a spot for your water bottle and a hidden back pocket for securing valuables.

Plus, it comes with a cute pom-pom!

Lastly, this JanSport Cool Backpack makes an impact!

These backpacks pride themselves on their unique designs and colors. Stand out in a crowd and make a bold statement with one of these beasts on your back.