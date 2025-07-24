Texas A&M's Live Mascot, Reveille X, Undergoes Surgery To Remove Eye

Texas A&M's live mascot, Reveille X, underwent surgery Wednesday to remove one of her eyes ... but, thankfully, the university said the procedure went well and she's now at home "resting comfortably."

TAMU president Mark A. Welsh III announced in a statement the collie had been having "discomfort and cloudiness in her right eye," and after vets checked it out, they determined an operation was the best course of action.

"I’m grateful to report that Miss Rev has come through the surgery successfully," Welsh III said ... before adding she's "been discharged and is resting comfortably."

"Our priority is her health and well-being," Welsh III continued, "and we are blessed to have access to the remarkably talented and caring Texas A&M veterinary team who will continue to monitor Miss Rev on her road to recovery."

Welsh III said Reveille's usual responsibilities will now be put on pause ... though he anticipated she would be ready to roam the Aggies football sidelines by the fall.

TAMU has enlisted live mascots for decades ... with Reveille X taking over the duties back in 2021.