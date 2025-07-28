Ryne Sandberg, Chicago Cubs Legend, Dead At 65

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg has died.

The Chicago Cubs just announced the sad news ... writing in a post on X the former second baseman passed away on Monday following a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

He was 65 years old.

"Ryne Sandberg was a hero to a generation of Chicago Cubs fans and will be remembered as one of the all-time greats in nearly 150 years of this historic franchise," Cubs exec Tom Ricketts said in a statement.

"His dedication to and respect for the game, along with his unrelenting integrity, grit, hustle, and competitive fire were hallmarks of his career. He was immensely proud of his teammates and his role as a global ambassador of the game of baseball, but most of all, he was proud of Margaret, his children and his role as husband, father, and grandfather."

Sandberg was taken by the Phillies in the 20th round of the 1978 draft, and while he broke into the Bigs with Philadelphia in 1981, it was his career with the Cubs from 1982 to 1997 that he'll be forever remembered for.

In the Chicago uniform, he made 10 All-Star teams, won an MVP award, nabbed nine Gold Gloves ... and even won a Home Run Derby.

In 2005 he was elected to the Hall of Fame. In 2024, the Cubs erected a statue of him at Wrigley Field.

Sandberg -- whose No. 23 is retired by the Cubs -- announced in January 2024 he had cancer, but in August of that same year, he said treatment had cured him.

Sadly, in December, he revealed his cancer had returned.

The Cubs -- who were losing to the Brewers in a road game when Sandberg's passing was announced -- are planning to wear a jersey patch to honor the late superstar for the rest of the season.