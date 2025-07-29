George Springer Hit In Head With 96 MPH Fastball, Forced To Leave Game

Frightening scene at the Blue Jays vs. Orioles game on Monday ... when Toronto outfielder George Springer was forced to exit the contest after getting struck in the head by a 96 MPH fastball.

The moment happened in the top of the ninth inning ... when Baltimore right-hander Kade Strowd's 0-0 pitch found the left ear flap of the 12-year MLB veteran's helmet ... sending him to the ground in a heap.

George Springer walks off the field after taking a fastball to his helmet. pic.twitter.com/rDpgW6qJcw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 29, 2025 @Sportsnet

Springer remained in the dirt for some time as trainers checked in on him and teammates and fans watched on. At one point, he raised his head and appeared to say, "wow."

One of the more concerned onlookers was Strowd, who seemed shaken up himself after the pitch.

Springer eventually was able to get to his feet and walk back to the clubhouse with the assistance of members of the team.

Postgame, Blue Jays manager John Schneider provided a brief update on his outfielder ... saying he was doing all right and being evaluated by a doctor.

“He’s in with the doc right now getting evaluated.”



John Schneider provides a brief update on George Springer. pic.twitter.com/sdUsI7F9Hj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 29, 2025 @Sportsnet

"Kind of got him in the shoulder, then the helmet," he said. "Thankfully, he was able to turn a little bit, too."

Toronto would go on to lose the series opener in a 11-4 result.