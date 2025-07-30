TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

There's still time for the California boho summer of your dreams ... all thanks to Ava Phillippe.

The 25-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is following in her mother's footsteps -- both as an actress and a designer. She teamed up with Aqua and Bloomingdales for her own collection, inspired by her upbringing and doodles from her sketchbook.

"I would describe it as vibey, very dreamlike, California boho, a little bit of western ... kind of pulling from all different parts of my life," Ava said of the collab. You can shop the entire limited edition collection at Bloomingdales -- we picked our fave items below.

Channel your inner California girl in this Placed Floral Maxi Dress.

Straight from Ava's sketchbook, this dreamy maxi dress will become a standout piece in your wardrobe. Whether you're looking for a flirty piece for date night or want the perfect outfit for brunch with the girls, this flouncy dress will certainly fit the bill.

Beach days are in your future in this Whipstitch Trim One Piece Swimsuit.

Whether you’re sipping on a piña colada while the waves crash or working on your tan, this floral-inspired print exudes timeless summer vibes. Pair it with the matching coverup mini dress or a crochet skirt from Ava’s collection and you’re sure to be the most stylish person on the beach.

This Lace Trim Pintuck Mini Dress is what dreams are made of!

With romantic layers of ruffles and delicate embroidery, this white mini dress perfectly encapsulates Ava’s California boho style as well as the “nostalgic dreaminess” that inspired her collection. Its short puff sleeves and elastic waist guarantees that it’ll be flattering on all body types and is perfect for special occasions all summer long.

No California cool girl closet can be complete without this Crochet Boat Neck Bell Sleeve Dress. Inspired by rock stars of the ’70s, this dress can be worn with a slip -- or if you’re feeling a little more risqué, it can be paired with something a bit more revealing, like a bralette and hot shorts. You can even style it like Ava, who paired it with a one piece swimsuit from her collection.

It’s all about the details with this Embroidery Stud Mini Dress! It’s the perfect example of how Ava wanted the collection to be light and dreamy -- but juxtaposed against bolder elements like studs and chunky jewelry.

This piece brings new life to the little black dress with beautiful silver embroidery and allover studs. Whether you grunge it up with biker boots or pair it with dainty heels, this dress is the perfect addition to any closet.

Transport yourself to the ’70s with this Placed Floral Print Mini Dress.

With an allover floral print, and lace trim at the neck, cuffs and hem, this vintage-inspired dress is so versatile. Style it like Ava with a silver and turquoise belt or wear it to the beach over your favorite swimsuit. However you choose to wear it, you’re sure to make a statement.

Every boho cool girl needs equally cool accessories. This Ava Mixed Stone Celestial Multi Charm Pendant Necklace features a glass pearl and reconstituted turquoise. Ava, who’s obsessed with turquoise, drew inspiration from her famous mom…whom she says was always wearing turquoise when she was growing up.