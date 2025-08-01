Boxer Kenneth Sims Jr. Out to Crush Duarte, Prove He's One of the Best!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Kenneth Sims Jr. is out to prove he belongs among boxing's elite ... and to do that, he plans to dominate Oscar Duarte in the ring Saturday night!

That's what Sims Jr., 31, told TMZ Sports ahead of his August 2 bout against Duarte (29-2) ... a fight going down in his hometown of Chicago.

"I haven't fought in Chicago since I was a teenager," Sims Jr. said. "There's a lot of people that's coming that never seen me box in person. It's gonna be a good weekend. Put on a show for my whole city."

Sims Jr. (22-2) says he's determined to secure the win, whether by knockout or decision ... and in the process, silence critics who accused him of ducking Duarte after pulling out their November 2024 fight due to a knee injury.

In fact, opposite of avoiding the fight, Sims Jr. says he's looking forward to the scrap ... the bout has gotten a lot "attention and notoriety," and he believes it'll be the breakthrough he needs to establish himself as one of the best fighters on the scene.

Kenneth also gave us an update on Teofimo Lopez and Ryan Garcia, two boxers he previously challenged to fight.

