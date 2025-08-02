Steve Aoki Reveals Why He Named Baby Son Rocky77

Play video content TMZ.com

Steve Aoki's spinning into daddy mode 'cause he's just joined the wild celeb baby name club -- and he's telling TMZ exactly why he went with the name Rocky77.

We caught up with Steve, and he proudly told us the meaning behind the name -- Rocky is actually his dad’s name, and 77 is his favorite number. So for him and wife Sasha, Rocky77 was a no-brainer!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Catch the full clip... 'cause Steve also tells us baby Rocky77’s already been vibin' to beats since day one, thanks to all the music Sasha was bumpin' while he was still in the womb.

As for whether little Rocky77 will follow in his famous dad’s footsteps? You’ll have to check out the full clip -- Steve’s answer is just as cool as the name.