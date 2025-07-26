Steve Aoki Welcomes First Child with Wife Sasha

Steve Aoki may throw sheet cakes at his shows, but he'll soon be serving them up instead ... 'cause he's officially a dad!

The DJ announced the news Friday ... telling fans his wife, Sasha, gave birth to their son -- who he refers to as "Rocky77" -- and proving it with a pic of his tiny foot.

Aoki writes the birthday is a very special occasion for multiple reasons ... 'cause it's actually his anniversary with his wife, too -- so, they've got even more reasons to celebrate July 25 for many years to come.

Steve ends his caption by adding that the adventures are just beginning.

Play video content Celebrity Sports Entertainment

Of course, Aoki's perhaps best known for throwing a cake at fans during his shows ... including this one he tossed at fighter Ryan Garcia back in 2022.

So, instead of blowing out his candles, it'll be interesting to see if Steve encourages his son to take part in a cake war when he's old enough to show off his own arm.

Steve and Sasha got married just last year ... so, they wasted no time in expanding they're family. Steve was previously married to Tiernan Cowling from 2015 to 2017.