Tomorrowland Festival Stage Engulfed in Flames, on Video

'Cause the Whole Stage Just Burned Down

Not Much to Look Forward to Tomorrow ...

The Tomorrowland Festival organizers are probably wishing they were living in Yesterday-Country right about now ... 'cause at least then they still had a stage!

The multiday fest in Belgium was set to kick off in just a few short days ... but a fire broke out Wednesday and took the whole stage with it -- burning down to the scaffolding from one end to the other.

Tomorrowland stage has caught on fire..



No statement from festival yet but most likely happened due to pyrotechnics.



Weekend 1 was supposed to begin this Friday but this definitely going to affect it.

Tons of videos are circulating online right now ... capturing massive plumes of smoke billowing into the sky and flames quickly burning across the intricate stage.

The Tomorrowland mainstage is currently on fire — updates will be provided as applicable.



The Tomorrowland mainstage is currently on fire — updates will be provided as applicable.

It's unclear at this time how the fire started ... but, it left nothing for the artists to perform on -- so, we'd be surprised if they decide to somehow go forward with the show.

David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Swedish House Mafia, Steve Aoki, Kaskade and more stars -- many of them DJs -- were going to flock to the city to perform over the next couple weeks.

Tomorrowland mainstage gone :( I Hope nobody is injured! pic.twitter.com/4O5R71sRTL — Crypto Pièrre (@PieterVReeth) July 16, 2025 @PieterVReeth

Tickets were already sold out, so it'll be a lot for the organizers to refund ... and, we're sure it may change fans' travel plans, too.