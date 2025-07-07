Philadelphia Mass Shooting Video Shows Hail of Gunfire, Multiple Shooters

Play video content

A deadly gunfight in a dense Philadelphia neighborhood killed three people and wounded 10 ... and video from the mass shooting resembles a combat zone.

Ring camera footage shows multiple gunmen unleashing a barrage of bullets from a packed porch in the middle of a crowded street ... with unarmed women ducking for cover and crawling over each other to get out of harm's way.

People run for safety and hide behind cars as bullets slice through the air -- then at least two gunmen return fire ... emptying their clips.

The mass shooting went down early Monday morning in South Philadelphia ... police say more than 100 shots were fired, and three men -- ages 19, 23 and 24 -- were killed. Cops also say a 15-year-old girl, two 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man are among the wounded.