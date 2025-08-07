Steal Hailey Bieber's Morning Routine

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Hailey Bieber has totally nailed the clean girl aesthetic ... and she's got the skincare products to back it up.

The Rhode founder, who closed a billion dollar deal with e.l.f. Cosmetics this year, keeps things simple when it comes to her skin, especially since welcoming her son, Jack. In a recent Beauty Secrets video with Vogue, Bieber gave fans insight into her morning routine ... using items you can grab right now.

Check out some of her everyday must-haves -- plus a few other ready-to-purchase Rhode products -- below!

If you're running late and don't have time for your AM routine, the Rhode Glazing Mist will be your holy grail. With a simple spritz, your face will be hydrated and refreshed ... giving you a next-level glowy finish and saving you a whole lot of time! Get instant glazed skin, even when you're on the go.

“Sometimes when I’m really busy in the morning, rushing out with my son, I will literally just spray my face and walk out the door,” Hailey told Vogue.

The Rhode Glazing Milk is an absolute essential in Hailey’s morning routine ... and a product she can’t live without.

As one of her first steps in her skincare regimen, this nutrient-rich, lightweight essence boosts barrier function and provides immediate, luminous hydration. Use it on its own, morning or night, or even mix it with makeup for a glowy finish.

“I love Glazing Milk. I’ve talked about it a million times…I use it in the morning, at night, as makeup prep. I use it mixed with my foundation to kind of sheer out the foundation and give your skin this really beautiful, luminous, second skin kind of a look. It’s just such a staple for me and I really could not live without it,” Hailey shared.

Hailey keeps it simple when it comes to her daytime makeup routine but her Rhode Pocket Blush is an absolute must.

Since she’s all about skincare meets makeup, the Pocket Blush uses a lightweight formula to hydrate skin for baby-soft cheeks and a glowy finish. It’s available in a variety of colors but Hailey says she’s all about baby pink hues, like Rhode’s piggy shade.

Get the products that started it all! The Rhode Skin Essentials Kit includes all the products you need for a morning routine for your best skin ever.

It includes the brand’s tried-and-true skincare essentials: the Glazing Milk, the Peptide Glazing Fluid, the Barrier Restore Cream and the Pineapple Refresh Cleanser.

Hydrate, nourish, replenish…all in one. The Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment will give you the pillowy-soft lips of your dreams, all while leaving you with a glossy, high-shine finish.

Can’t decide on a scent? This collection includes all four Peptide Lip Treatments: Rhode Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Watermelon Slice, and classic unscented.

Have lip tint, will travel.

The Rhode Lip Case makes it easy to bring your lip products on the go, for those moments when you don’t want to carry a purse or makeup bag. Simply slip your Rhode Tint or Peptide Lip Treatment in the back of this silicone, bubble phone case and you’ll be good to go -- and can reapply no matter where you are.