Drunk Celebs Timeline Vol. 2
Let's Cut Loose! It's Time For Drunk Celebs Volume 2!!!
We know there are a lot of people out there who think celebs are all about yoga and green juices these days, but we're going to let you in on a little secret -- they love getting wild like the rest of us!
There are plenty of happy drunks out there -- like The Game, who showed us some love while hanging out with a few friends ... and a bit of liquid courage helped Chanel West Coast freestyle for our cameras!
Ya gotta know your limits, though ... otherwise you might have a not-so-fun encounter with the cops -- like Reese Witherspoon, who ended up in handcuffs after what seemed like a crazy night out!