Von Dutch Trucker Hats Are Back In Style and On Sale Now!

Paris Hilton, Justin Timberlake, Gwen Stefani, Lindsay Lohan, Ashton Kutcher, Beyoncé ... these names all rocked trucker hats back in the early 2000s ... and now, the style is back.

Von Dutch, known for mixing streetwear with luxury fashion, dominated pop culture in the mid-aughts. And with Y2K fashion totally in again ... look no further than Kylie Jenner rocking a hat in a recent magazine spread ... it's 2004 all over again.

The brand just launched on Amazon ... see their storefront here ... but we've selected some of our faves below, some of which are on sale now!

Let's get nostalgic with the throwback design of this Absolute Orange hat -- similar to the ones worn by Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie on "The Simple Life."

This cap features a multicolor all-over camo print and signature embroidered patch. In addition to looking like Paris and Nicole, it's also perfect for Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" era!

Next, there's this Black and Yellow Dutch Uni-Sex Trucker Hat ... now's the time to take home one of the many classic looks with the Von Dutch logo front and center!

There are multiple variations to choose from, but obviously black and yellow is a nice combination ... especially if you're a fan of Whiz Khalifa's 2011 hit.

Another bold design is this Pink and White Checkered hat ... just like one worn by Britney Spears.

The "Toxic" singer was spotted rocking a trucker hat just like this one back in 2007 ... and now, it can be yours, at a discounted price!

Pastels also ruled the 2000s and this Blush Blue Cap is the perfect pop for those last days of summer.

This one has a "plush velvety feel" on the outer brim, as well as the inner band, making it super comfy. These softer hats also come in a ton of different color variations -- available at the same link above -- including pinks, greens, Lakers purple and yellow and ... if you're feeling wild ... leopard.

Perhaps the most classic Von Dutch look in this list is the Distressed cap!

Nothing feels like it combines pop culture, streetwear, and luxury clothing more than this dark grey cap, with stylized tears and rough edges that make you look tough, rough, and stand out in that traditional Von Dutch way! It also comes in black if you want to get even broodier!

Trucker hats not your thing? Von Dutch also makes a ton of Beanies.

Now, whether it's khaki, grey, orange, black with white letters, or this Black Beanie as an alternative, once again Von Dutch is also here to keep you warm for those chilly months to come.