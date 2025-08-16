Play video content Getty/TMZ.com

If you were ever waiting on us to come through with a look back at Madonna through the years for her 67th birthday ... well, we're gonna take you there!

We're going all the way back to the late 1980s, when she was borderline unrecognizable wearing sportswear on a run ... into the '90s, when she pulled off a giant pink satin jacket to reveal her cone bra and matching underwear -- we're still hung up about it!