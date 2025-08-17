Remember When This Pro Football Star Showed Off His Hops?!
'Memba When This Pro Football Star Showed Off His Hops?!
Published
We know there are lots of athletes out there who love to show off their skills ... and this celeb really managed to impress us back in the day!
We caught this pro football player all the way back in 2010 when he was hanging out with a few friends off of Hollywood Boulevard, and he decided to show off his hops by pulling off an impressive vertical jump!
And even though the athlete didn't stick around in the NFL for much longer after that ... we think he could have been great in track and field events!