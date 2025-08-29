Top Vacuum Deals During Amazon's Labor Day Sale

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's Labor Day and time to kick back and relax -- so don't make your life any more difficult with a vacuum that doesn't work. This holiday weekend, treat yourself to a vacuum that will actually keep your house clean all year round.

Whether you've got a few four legged friends -- or kids that are really good at making a mess -- these vacuums are guaranteed to make cleaning feel like less of a chore. And, thanks to Amazon's Labor Day Sale, these top-rated models will leave your floors spotless and your wallet happy. Don't miss out, because these savings definitely don't suck.

Is it a mop? Is it a vacuum? Well -- it's actually both. The Eureka E20 Plus Robot Vacuum can autodetect carpets and hard floors, so it knows exactly when to vacuum and when to start washing down floors.

Simply set it up and let it do its thing. Its powerful suction effectively captures dust, debris, and pet hair…and then takes it all back to its bagless self-emptying station for cleanup.

If you need something a little more heavy duty to clean up after your pets, the Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Vacuum Cleaner should do the trick.

Pet hair embedded on the carpet? No problem. This upright vacuum packs a ton of power and handles messes quickly. And with its Triple Action Brush Roll, it can easily lift dirt, stains, hair, dander, and more from carpets, hard floors, and area rugs.

Allergies got you down? Allow the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Allergen Lift-Off Vacuum to pick you up…and get rid of all those pesky allergy triggers.

It can easily remove everything from pollen to pieces of dog food on hard floors and soft surfaces wherever you are in your home. And thanks to the HEPA Sealed Allergen System, this vacuum holds in all those small particles, including dust and pet dander, ensuring they aren’t released back into your home’s air.

The Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum sucks…and we mean that in the best way possible.

This lightweight carpet cleaner is 240% more powerful than the brand’s other vacuums and uses a five layer filtration system to capture fine dust and small particles…meaning dirt is kept out of the air and stays in the canister. Plus, it can easily convert into a handheld vacuum thanks to the included accessories, making it perfect for all of your cleaning needs!

You can forget about hiring a professional carpet cleaner when you’ve got the BISSELL CrossWave HydroSteam Deluxe Wet Dry Vac.

With just one device, you can vacuum, wash and steam both wet and dry debris simultaneously, tackling tough and sticky messes with ease. And thanks to HydroSteam Technology that combines water and steam, this vacuum can dissolve tough grease 20% faster than steam-only cleaners. It’s an all-in-one device that’ll completely change your cleaning game.

One vacuum…so many functions. The Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Wet Dry Vacuum can deep clean carpets and then switch modes to dust and wash hard flooring.

With three different heads included, you can get all your cleaning done with just one device. And if you were ever wondering just how well this vacuum worked, the LED screen can display the total number of particles picked up during a single cleaning session.

Cleaning is a breeze with the iRobot Roomba Max 705 Vac.

If you’ve got a busy home with a few four-legged friends, this smart vacuum is sure to take a bit of work off of your plate. This next gen cleaning robot powers through dirt with advanced debris detection paired with Dual Rubber Brushes. It finds and eliminates dirt in every corner, while the self-emptying dock ensures 75 days of hands-free cleaning.

Tough stains? It’s not a problem for Shark StainStriker Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner.

This lightweight device goes wherever the stains are, from the couch to the car. Whether you’re cleaning up spills, pet messes or embedded mud and dirt, this cleaner pulls out embedded spots and stains to deliver like-new results. And on top of that, it instantly and permanently removes stubborn, lingering odors…even pet urine and smoke.

Clean up messes on-the-go with the Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro Plus Cordless Handheld Vacuum.

This compact and powerful vacuum was built for quick cleanups…from pet hair embedded on your furniture to crumbs in the crevices of your car. It uses two ultra-powerful cyclonic air streams for incredible suction and long-lasting filter and motor life. Plus, it comes with three premium cleaning tools: a crevice tool, a scrubbing brush and a self-cleaning pet power brush.

The Shark CarpetXpert HairPro Carpet Cleaner means business.

You’ll get unbeatable deep carpet cleaning thanks to the vacuum’s high-pressure spray and ultra-powerful suction…removing tough dirt, grime and deeply embedded hair. It’s also designed with a built-in spot and stain eliminator, made to treat stubborn set-in spots. And if that wasn’t enough, it comes equipped with two specially crafted crevice and bristle tools for hard-to-reach areas and stains that just don’t quit.

